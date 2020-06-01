All apartments in Brandon
Last updated May 20 2020 at 3:48 PM

512 Holiday Terrace

512 Holiday Terrace · (813) 676-3252
Location

512 Holiday Terrace, Brandon, FL 33511

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Holiday Terrace have any available units?
512 Holiday Terrace has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 512 Holiday Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
512 Holiday Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Holiday Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 Holiday Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 512 Holiday Terrace offer parking?
No, 512 Holiday Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 512 Holiday Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Holiday Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Holiday Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 512 Holiday Terrace has a pool.
Does 512 Holiday Terrace have accessible units?
No, 512 Holiday Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Holiday Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 Holiday Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 512 Holiday Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 512 Holiday Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
