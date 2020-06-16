All apartments in Brandon
503 Pheasant Place
Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:32 PM

503 Pheasant Place

503 Pheasant Place · (813) 676-3252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

503 Pheasant Place, Brandon, FL 33510

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1437 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Pheasant Place have any available units?
503 Pheasant Place has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 503 Pheasant Place currently offering any rent specials?
503 Pheasant Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Pheasant Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 503 Pheasant Place is pet friendly.
Does 503 Pheasant Place offer parking?
No, 503 Pheasant Place does not offer parking.
Does 503 Pheasant Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 Pheasant Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Pheasant Place have a pool?
Yes, 503 Pheasant Place has a pool.
Does 503 Pheasant Place have accessible units?
No, 503 Pheasant Place does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Pheasant Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 Pheasant Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 503 Pheasant Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 Pheasant Place does not have units with air conditioning.
