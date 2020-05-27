501 Sand Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

KEY FEATURES:

Rent Rate: 12 months for $1,599 per month OR 7 months @ $1,649 Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Square Footage: 1,473 sq.ft.

Year Built: 1997

Property Type: Single Family Home

Construction: Block

Floors: 1 story

Appliances Included: Fridge, Range, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer

Parking: 3 car attached garage + Parking Pad

Laundry: Inside Laundry

Central AC: Yes

Section 8: No

Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$500 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 60 lbs max, must have renters or pet insurance that covers liability for bites.



NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.



ADDITIONAL FEATURES:

Laminate Wood

Tile

Fully-fenced backyard

Fresh paint



LEASE INFO: Duration: 12 or 7 months

Date Available for move in: 06/01/2020

Deposit: 1 months rent +

Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Must provide copy of drivers license and 2 most recent pay stubs and/or proof of income.



PROFESSIONALLY LEASED & MANAGED BY:

Real Estate Management Partners LLC

813-494-2595



APPLY ONLINE AT: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals



BEWARE OF SCAMS!