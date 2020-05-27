All apartments in Brandon
501 Sand Ridge Drive

Location

501 Sand Ridge Drive, Brandon, FL 33594
Brentwood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
KEY FEATURES:
Rent Rate: 12 months for $1,599 per month OR 7 months @ $1,649 Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Square Footage: 1,473 sq.ft.
Year Built: 1997
Property Type: Single Family Home
Construction: Block
Floors: 1 story
Appliances Included: Fridge, Range, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer
Parking: 3 car attached garage + Parking Pad
Laundry: Inside Laundry
Central AC: Yes
Section 8: No
Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$500 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 60 lbs max, must have renters or pet insurance that covers liability for bites.

NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.

ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
Laminate Wood
Tile
Fully-fenced backyard
Fresh paint

LEASE INFO: Duration: 12 or 7 months
Date Available for move in: 06/01/2020
Deposit: 1 months rent +
Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Must provide copy of drivers license and 2 most recent pay stubs and/or proof of income.

PROFESSIONALLY LEASED & MANAGED BY:
Real Estate Management Partners LLC
813-494-2595

APPLY ONLINE AT: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals

BEWARE OF SCAMS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

