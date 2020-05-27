501 Sand Ridge Drive

Amenities
KEY FEATURES:
Rent Rate: 12 months for $1,599 per month OR 7 months @ $1,649 Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Square Footage: 1,473 sq.ft.
Year Built: 1997
Property Type: Single Family Home
Construction: Block
Floors: 1 story
Appliances Included: Fridge, Range, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer
Parking: 3 car attached garage + Parking Pad
Laundry: Inside Laundry
Central AC: Yes
Section 8: No
Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$500 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 60 lbs max, must have renters or pet insurance that covers liability for bites.
NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.
ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
Laminate Wood
Tile
Fully-fenced backyard
Fresh paint
LEASE INFO: Duration: 12 or 7 months
Date Available for move in: 06/01/2020
Deposit: 1 months rent +
Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Must provide copy of drivers license and 2 most recent pay stubs and/or proof of income.
PROFESSIONALLY LEASED & MANAGED BY:
Real Estate Management Partners LLC
813-494-2595
APPLY ONLINE AT: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals
BEWARE OF SCAMS!