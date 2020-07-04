435 BENSON STREET

Amenities
Welcome to 435 Benson St Valrico FL 33594
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining, a stylish deck area, and a screened-in patio. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, a breakfast bar, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!