435 BENSON STREET
Last updated January 15 2020 at 7:59 PM

435 BENSON STREET

435 Benson Street · No Longer Available
Location

435 Benson Street, Brandon, FL 33594
Brandon Brook

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to 435 Benson St Valrico FL 33594

You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining, a stylish deck area, and a screened-in patio. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, a breakfast bar, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 BENSON STREET have any available units?
435 BENSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 435 BENSON STREET have?
Some of 435 BENSON STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 BENSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
435 BENSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 BENSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 435 BENSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 435 BENSON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 435 BENSON STREET offers parking.
Does 435 BENSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 BENSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 BENSON STREET have a pool?
No, 435 BENSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 435 BENSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 435 BENSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 435 BENSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 435 BENSON STREET has units with dishwashers.

