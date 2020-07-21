All apartments in Brandon
Last updated April 11 2020 at 6:45 AM

412 CLARISSA DRIVE

412 Clarissa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

412 Clarissa Drive, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AMAZING REHABBED, NEW APPLIANCES, NEW PAINT IN & OUT, NEW DOORS, YOU GOT TO COME TO SEE IT TODAY. All information provided is not guaranteed and buyer should verify all information. Land, Site, and Tax Information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 CLARISSA DRIVE have any available units?
412 CLARISSA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 CLARISSA DRIVE have?
Some of 412 CLARISSA DRIVE's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 CLARISSA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
412 CLARISSA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 CLARISSA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 412 CLARISSA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 412 CLARISSA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 412 CLARISSA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 412 CLARISSA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 CLARISSA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 CLARISSA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 412 CLARISSA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 412 CLARISSA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 412 CLARISSA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 412 CLARISSA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 CLARISSA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
