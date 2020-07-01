All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 403 VALENCIA PARK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
403 VALENCIA PARK DRIVE
Last updated January 12 2020 at 1:40 AM

403 VALENCIA PARK DRIVE

403 Valencia Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

403 Valencia Park Drive, Brandon, FL 33584
Valencia of Hillsborough

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and charming curb appeal, while the fenced backyard is complete with a patio area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with hardwood style and tile flooring, each room offers lots of space for making long-lasting memories, and the bedrooms are lit with ample amounts of natural lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and beautiful modern cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 VALENCIA PARK DRIVE have any available units?
403 VALENCIA PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 403 VALENCIA PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 403 VALENCIA PARK DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 VALENCIA PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
403 VALENCIA PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 VALENCIA PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 403 VALENCIA PARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 403 VALENCIA PARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 403 VALENCIA PARK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 403 VALENCIA PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 VALENCIA PARK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 VALENCIA PARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 403 VALENCIA PARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 403 VALENCIA PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 403 VALENCIA PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 403 VALENCIA PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 403 VALENCIA PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa