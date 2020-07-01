All apartments in Brandon
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
3501 King Richard Court
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:15 PM

3501 King Richard Court

3501 King Richard Court · No Longer Available
Location

3501 King Richard Court, Brandon, FL 33584

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 King Richard Court have any available units?
3501 King Richard Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 3501 King Richard Court currently offering any rent specials?
3501 King Richard Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 King Richard Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3501 King Richard Court is pet friendly.
Does 3501 King Richard Court offer parking?
No, 3501 King Richard Court does not offer parking.
Does 3501 King Richard Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3501 King Richard Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 King Richard Court have a pool?
Yes, 3501 King Richard Court has a pool.
Does 3501 King Richard Court have accessible units?
No, 3501 King Richard Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 King Richard Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3501 King Richard Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3501 King Richard Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3501 King Richard Court does not have units with air conditioning.

