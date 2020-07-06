All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 3214 Acapulco Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
3214 Acapulco Dr
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

3214 Acapulco Dr

3214 Acapulco Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3214 Acapulco Drive, Brandon, FL 33578

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
A MUST SEE GEM!!! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785

Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 2 baths, right on Riverview/Brandon border. located on a dead end street, no traffic. Double pane thermal windows which will help you save on your energy bill, security system, granite counter tops, updated kitchen, and bathrooms. This home also features a fenced-in backyard and Sunroom. Alarm sytem is also included. Conveniently located close to the Brandon Town Center, University of South Florida, Downtown Tampa, I75, MacDill AFB and much more.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1744845?accessKey=5ec1

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact German with Rent Solutions at 813.766.2343

(RLNE5709159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3214 Acapulco Dr have any available units?
3214 Acapulco Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 3214 Acapulco Dr have?
Some of 3214 Acapulco Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3214 Acapulco Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3214 Acapulco Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3214 Acapulco Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3214 Acapulco Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3214 Acapulco Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3214 Acapulco Dr offers parking.
Does 3214 Acapulco Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3214 Acapulco Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3214 Acapulco Dr have a pool?
No, 3214 Acapulco Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3214 Acapulco Dr have accessible units?
No, 3214 Acapulco Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3214 Acapulco Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3214 Acapulco Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir
Brandon, FL 33511
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa