3212 Doe Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM
1 of 13
3212 Doe Court
3212 Doe Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
3212 Doe Court, Brandon, FL 33511
Buckhorn Creek
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
3212 Doe Court - Cozy 2 bed, 1.5 bath townhome in Buckhorn Creek community. Rental has Brazilian laminate flooring and refinished hardwood stairway. Take a break from the heat in the community pool.
(RLNE5834654)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3212 Doe Court have any available units?
If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
Brandon, FL
.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Brandon Rent Report
.
Is 3212 Doe Court currently offering any rent specials?
3212 Doe Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3212 Doe Court pet-friendly?
No, 3212 Doe Court is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Brandon
.
Does 3212 Doe Court offer parking?
No, 3212 Doe Court does not offer parking.
Does 3212 Doe Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3212 Doe Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3212 Doe Court have a pool?
Yes, 3212 Doe Court has a pool.
Does 3212 Doe Court have accessible units?
No, 3212 Doe Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3212 Doe Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3212 Doe Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3212 Doe Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3212 Doe Court does not have units with air conditioning.
