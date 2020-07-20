All apartments in Brandon
2844 JOHN MOORE ROAD
Location

2844 John Moore Road, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
A rare 12+ acre executive estate in the heart of south Brandon. Travel down your private drive under an oak tree canopy to the electronic gate and enjoy the privacy and seclusion of country living with all the conveniences of the suburbs. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 5 bath home with a den, reading parlor with brick fireplace, sun room and loft was remodeled in 2001 and updated in 2010 with Thermador double ovens, solid wood cabinetry, double vinyl windows, wood flooring, crown molding, wine bar and wet bar with GE Monogram wine refrigerator, Scotsman ice machine and beverage center and built in TV. Master bath has 2 water closets, over sized Jacuzzi tub with fiber optic lighting, walk in shower, linen towers and a massive master closet with custom built-ins. With over 600 sf of front porch and 600 sf lanai overlooking a heated screen enclosed pool with pavers, over sized deck and pool bath, this home is perfect for families who love the outdoors. Endless possibilities for tennis courts, a guest cottage, equestrian facilities, etc. Located in an excellent school district and just minutes from Brandon Regional Hospital, the Selmon Expressway and I-75, shopping, dining, and churches. Will consider short term and long term lease. This is a non smoking home - interior and exterior. Yard, grounds and Pool service included. Please call for your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2844 JOHN MOORE ROAD have any available units?
2844 JOHN MOORE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2844 JOHN MOORE ROAD have?
Some of 2844 JOHN MOORE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2844 JOHN MOORE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2844 JOHN MOORE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2844 JOHN MOORE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2844 JOHN MOORE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 2844 JOHN MOORE ROAD offer parking?
No, 2844 JOHN MOORE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 2844 JOHN MOORE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2844 JOHN MOORE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2844 JOHN MOORE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 2844 JOHN MOORE ROAD has a pool.
Does 2844 JOHN MOORE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2844 JOHN MOORE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2844 JOHN MOORE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2844 JOHN MOORE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
