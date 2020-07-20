2844 JOHN MOORE ROAD

Amenities

A rare 12+ acre executive estate in the heart of south Brandon. Travel down your private drive under an oak tree canopy to the electronic gate and enjoy the privacy and seclusion of country living with all the conveniences of the suburbs. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 5 bath home with a den, reading parlor with brick fireplace, sun room and loft was remodeled in 2001 and updated in 2010 with Thermador double ovens, solid wood cabinetry, double vinyl windows, wood flooring, crown molding, wine bar and wet bar with GE Monogram wine refrigerator, Scotsman ice machine and beverage center and built in TV. Master bath has 2 water closets, over sized Jacuzzi tub with fiber optic lighting, walk in shower, linen towers and a massive master closet with custom built-ins. With over 600 sf of front porch and 600 sf lanai overlooking a heated screen enclosed pool with pavers, over sized deck and pool bath, this home is perfect for families who love the outdoors. Endless possibilities for tennis courts, a guest cottage, equestrian facilities, etc. Located in an excellent school district and just minutes from Brandon Regional Hospital, the Selmon Expressway and I-75, shopping, dining, and churches. Will consider short term and long term lease. This is a non smoking home - interior and exterior. Yard, grounds and Pool service included. Please call for your private showing.