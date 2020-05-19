2821 Conch Hollow Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system parking pool garage

Call Christopher Skoff 727-260-3208 SPECTACULAR 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse with a 1 car garage in the GATED Vista Cay. Open & spacious floorplan features a large Family Room. Eat-in kitchen with appliances, tile floors, closet pantry, lots of cabinets & a breakfast bar. All bedrooms upstairs. Tub/shower combination with two sinks in Master Bath. Large sized Master Bedroom with a walk-in closet. Ceiling fans, tile floors, carpet & vaulted ceilings throughout. Inside Utility Room with front end loader washer/dryer, 1 car garage & a screened lanai. Community pool. Water, sewer, basic cable & trash included in rent. Close to schools, restaurants, shopping & highways. Easy commuting to downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport, McDill Air Force Base. NO PETS OR COMMERCIAL VEHICLES