2821 Conch Hollow Dr

Amenities
Call Christopher Skoff 727-260-3208 SPECTACULAR 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse with a 1 car garage in the GATED Vista Cay. Open & spacious floorplan features a large Family Room. Eat-in kitchen with appliances, tile floors, closet pantry, lots of cabinets & a breakfast bar. All bedrooms upstairs. Tub/shower combination with two sinks in Master Bath. Large sized Master Bedroom with a walk-in closet. Ceiling fans, tile floors, carpet & vaulted ceilings throughout. Inside Utility Room with front end loader washer/dryer, 1 car garage & a screened lanai. Community pool. Water, sewer, basic cable & trash included in rent. Close to schools, restaurants, shopping & highways. Easy commuting to downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport, McDill Air Force Base. NO PETS OR COMMERCIAL VEHICLES