All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 2821 Conch Hollow Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
2821 Conch Hollow Dr
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:09 PM

2821 Conch Hollow Dr

2821 Conch Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2821 Conch Hollow Drive, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
Call Christopher Skoff 727-260-3208 SPECTACULAR 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse with a 1 car garage in the GATED Vista Cay. Open & spacious floorplan features a large Family Room. Eat-in kitchen with appliances, tile floors, closet pantry, lots of cabinets & a breakfast bar. All bedrooms upstairs. Tub/shower combination with two sinks in Master Bath. Large sized Master Bedroom with a walk-in closet. Ceiling fans, tile floors, carpet & vaulted ceilings throughout. Inside Utility Room with front end loader washer/dryer, 1 car garage & a screened lanai. Community pool. Water, sewer, basic cable & trash included in rent. Close to schools, restaurants, shopping & highways. Easy commuting to downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport, McDill Air Force Base. NO PETS OR COMMERCIAL VEHICLES

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2821 Conch Hollow Dr have any available units?
2821 Conch Hollow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2821 Conch Hollow Dr have?
Some of 2821 Conch Hollow Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2821 Conch Hollow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2821 Conch Hollow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2821 Conch Hollow Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2821 Conch Hollow Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 2821 Conch Hollow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2821 Conch Hollow Dr offers parking.
Does 2821 Conch Hollow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2821 Conch Hollow Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2821 Conch Hollow Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2821 Conch Hollow Dr has a pool.
Does 2821 Conch Hollow Dr have accessible units?
No, 2821 Conch Hollow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2821 Conch Hollow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2821 Conch Hollow Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir
Brandon, FL 33511
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa