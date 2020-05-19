All apartments in Brandon
2617 CHELSEA MANOR BOULEVARD

2617 Chelsea Manor Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2617 Chelsea Manor Boulevard, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2BR / 1.5BA. Ready to move-in, 2-story townhouse tucked away in the desired Chelsea Manor subdivision! Featuring an open-concept floor plan; covered screened in lanai with private views; kitchen with a bar; one-car garage with additional driveway parking. This peaceful community is convenient to Brandon Mall, Downtown Tampa, Channelside, and Ybor City; plenty of great shopping, dining and entertainment options nearby. Please see the following criteria: NO PETS; No prior arrests; No evictions; No bankruptcies. Verifiable income to be 2x monthly rent. Easy to apply. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2617 CHELSEA MANOR BOULEVARD have any available units?
2617 CHELSEA MANOR BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2617 CHELSEA MANOR BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2617 CHELSEA MANOR BOULEVARD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2617 CHELSEA MANOR BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2617 CHELSEA MANOR BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 CHELSEA MANOR BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2617 CHELSEA MANOR BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 2617 CHELSEA MANOR BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2617 CHELSEA MANOR BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 2617 CHELSEA MANOR BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2617 CHELSEA MANOR BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 CHELSEA MANOR BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 2617 CHELSEA MANOR BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 2617 CHELSEA MANOR BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2617 CHELSEA MANOR BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2617 CHELSEA MANOR BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2617 CHELSEA MANOR BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

