2617 CHELSEA MANOR BOULEVARD

2BR / 1.5BA. Ready to move-in, 2-story townhouse tucked away in the desired Chelsea Manor subdivision! Featuring an open-concept floor plan; covered screened in lanai with private views; kitchen with a bar; one-car garage with additional driveway parking. This peaceful community is convenient to Brandon Mall, Downtown Tampa, Channelside, and Ybor City; plenty of great shopping, dining and entertainment options nearby. Please see the following criteria: NO PETS; No prior arrests; No evictions; No bankruptcies. Verifiable income to be 2x monthly rent. Easy to apply. Schedule your showing today!