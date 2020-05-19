Rent Calculator
245 Thorntree Pl
245 Thorntree Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
245 Thorntree Place, Brandon, FL 33510
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Available for a December 1st move in. Must make at least $2,500 a month. No criminal background. Must have good verifiable rental history. Call today for a showing.
(RLNE4512454)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 245 Thorntree Pl have any available units?
245 Thorntree Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brandon, FL
.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Brandon Rent Report
.
Is 245 Thorntree Pl currently offering any rent specials?
245 Thorntree Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Thorntree Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 245 Thorntree Pl is pet friendly.
Does 245 Thorntree Pl offer parking?
No, 245 Thorntree Pl does not offer parking.
Does 245 Thorntree Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 Thorntree Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Thorntree Pl have a pool?
No, 245 Thorntree Pl does not have a pool.
Does 245 Thorntree Pl have accessible units?
No, 245 Thorntree Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Thorntree Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 Thorntree Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 245 Thorntree Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 245 Thorntree Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
