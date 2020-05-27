Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 2424 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
2424 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE
Last updated December 5 2019 at 11:18 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2424 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE
2424 Edgewater Falls Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2424 Edgewater Falls Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nice 2 story townhouse with 3 bedrooms , 2.5 bathrooms, 1 car garage. Near to Costco and Sam's club. Gated Community. Water View. Gated community, swimming pool, few minutes drive to Brandon Mall.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2424 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE have any available units?
2424 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brandon, FL
.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Brandon Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2424 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE have?
Some of 2424 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2424 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2424 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2424 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2424 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brandon
.
Does 2424 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2424 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2424 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2424 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2424 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2424 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2424 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2424 EDGEWATER FALLS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir
Brandon, FL 33511
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619
Avenue @Creekbridge
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
Similar Pages
Brandon 1 Bedrooms
Brandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly Apartments
Brandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Four Corners, FL
Temple Terrace, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Polk State College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa