As comfortable as it is accommodating, this four bedroom home features new paint and fenced yard in a private, pond view setting. Sterling Ranch features a nearby community pool and is convenient to mall, major routes and eateries.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2411 SAGEMONT DRIVE have any available units?
2411 SAGEMONT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2411 SAGEMONT DRIVE have?
Some of 2411 SAGEMONT DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2411 SAGEMONT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2411 SAGEMONT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.