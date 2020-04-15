All apartments in Brandon
2401 LEXINGTON OAK DRIVE
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:00 AM

2401 LEXINGTON OAK DRIVE

2401 Lexington Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2401 Lexington Oak Drive, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully 3 store Townhouse, end unit, pond view, you must to see this spectacular property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 LEXINGTON OAK DRIVE have any available units?
2401 LEXINGTON OAK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 LEXINGTON OAK DRIVE have?
Some of 2401 LEXINGTON OAK DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 LEXINGTON OAK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2401 LEXINGTON OAK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 LEXINGTON OAK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2401 LEXINGTON OAK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 2401 LEXINGTON OAK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2401 LEXINGTON OAK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2401 LEXINGTON OAK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 LEXINGTON OAK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 LEXINGTON OAK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2401 LEXINGTON OAK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2401 LEXINGTON OAK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2401 LEXINGTON OAK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 LEXINGTON OAK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2401 LEXINGTON OAK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
