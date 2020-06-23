Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 224 THORN TREE PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
224 THORN TREE PLACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
224 THORN TREE PLACE
224 Thorntree Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
224 Thorntree Place, Brandon, FL 33510
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Available Now!!
Large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom residence within the beautiful Hamptons Community
Recently renovated with tile floors and granite counters, the Hamptons has so much to offer
Call us today!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 224 THORN TREE PLACE have any available units?
224 THORN TREE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brandon, FL
.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Brandon Rent Report
.
What amenities does 224 THORN TREE PLACE have?
Some of 224 THORN TREE PLACE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 224 THORN TREE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
224 THORN TREE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 THORN TREE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 224 THORN TREE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brandon
.
Does 224 THORN TREE PLACE offer parking?
No, 224 THORN TREE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 224 THORN TREE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 THORN TREE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 THORN TREE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 224 THORN TREE PLACE has a pool.
Does 224 THORN TREE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 224 THORN TREE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 224 THORN TREE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 THORN TREE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Avenue @Creekbridge
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
Similar Pages
Brandon 1 Bedrooms
Brandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly Apartments
Brandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Four Corners, FL
Temple Terrace, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Polk State College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa