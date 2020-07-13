All apartments in Brandon
2218 Village Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

2218 Village Court

2218 Village Court · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2218 Village Court, Brandon, FL 33511

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2218 Village Ct Brandon FL · Avail. now

$1,825

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1351 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Featuring sparkling pool!
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,351 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement an

(RLNE5864495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2218 Village Court have any available units?
2218 Village Court has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2218 Village Court have?
Some of 2218 Village Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2218 Village Court currently offering any rent specials?
2218 Village Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2218 Village Court pet-friendly?
No, 2218 Village Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 2218 Village Court offer parking?
No, 2218 Village Court does not offer parking.
Does 2218 Village Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2218 Village Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2218 Village Court have a pool?
Yes, 2218 Village Court has a pool.
Does 2218 Village Court have accessible units?
No, 2218 Village Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2218 Village Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2218 Village Court has units with dishwashers.
