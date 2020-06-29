All apartments in Brandon
2212 BROADWAY VIEW AVENUE
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM

2212 BROADWAY VIEW AVENUE

2212 Broadway Center Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2212 Broadway Center Boulevard, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Large three bedroom, 2.5 bath bath townhome with a two car garage. Upgraded lighting and ceiling fans. Downstairs has 20 foot ceilings with a Living/Dining Room Combo.Kitchen and bathrooms have Granite counter tops. Master Bedroom is downstairs and features his and her closets, walk-in shower and double sinks. Two bedrooms upstairs along with a loft. Community pool is visible and walking distance from this home. Located in the Brandon area only minutes to downtown Tampa, Tampa International, area shopping malls and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2212 BROADWAY VIEW AVENUE have any available units?
2212 BROADWAY VIEW AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2212 BROADWAY VIEW AVENUE have?
Some of 2212 BROADWAY VIEW AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2212 BROADWAY VIEW AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2212 BROADWAY VIEW AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 BROADWAY VIEW AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2212 BROADWAY VIEW AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 2212 BROADWAY VIEW AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2212 BROADWAY VIEW AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2212 BROADWAY VIEW AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2212 BROADWAY VIEW AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 BROADWAY VIEW AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 2212 BROADWAY VIEW AVENUE has a pool.
Does 2212 BROADWAY VIEW AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2212 BROADWAY VIEW AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2212 BROADWAY VIEW AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2212 BROADWAY VIEW AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
