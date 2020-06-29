2212 BROADWAY VIEW AVENUE

Amenities
Large three bedroom, 2.5 bath bath townhome with a two car garage. Upgraded lighting and ceiling fans. Downstairs has 20 foot ceilings with a Living/Dining Room Combo.Kitchen and bathrooms have Granite counter tops. Master Bedroom is downstairs and features his and her closets, walk-in shower and double sinks. Two bedrooms upstairs along with a loft. Community pool is visible and walking distance from this home. Located in the Brandon area only minutes to downtown Tampa, Tampa International, area shopping malls and more.