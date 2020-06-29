2212 BROADWAY VIEW AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Large three bedroom, 2.5 bath bath townhome with a two car garage. Upgraded lighting and ceiling fans. Downstairs has 20 foot ceilings with a Living/Dining Room Combo.Kitchen and bathrooms have Granite counter tops. Master Bedroom is downstairs and features his and her closets, walk-in shower and double sinks. Two bedrooms upstairs along with a loft. Community pool is visible and walking distance from this home. Located in the Brandon area only minutes to downtown Tampa, Tampa International, area shopping malls and more.