All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 214 Chardonnay Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
214 Chardonnay Pl
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

214 Chardonnay Pl

214 Chardonnay Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

214 Chardonnay Place, Brandon, FL 33594
Brandon Brook

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage in Valrico Coming Soon!!!!

Updated Kitchen

Fenced in back yard

central heat & air

washer & dryer hook up

easy to clean tile/laminate flooring in the common areas

plush carpet in the bedrooms

call today for more details or if you would like to see inside. (727) 532-3020

NO APPLICATION FEES! Bad credit? No problem!

Our property management company is family owned and operated. We have been in business for almost 30 years and belong to the bbb and largo chamber of commerce

(RLNE2124579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Chardonnay Pl have any available units?
214 Chardonnay Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 214 Chardonnay Pl have?
Some of 214 Chardonnay Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Chardonnay Pl currently offering any rent specials?
214 Chardonnay Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Chardonnay Pl pet-friendly?
No, 214 Chardonnay Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 214 Chardonnay Pl offer parking?
Yes, 214 Chardonnay Pl offers parking.
Does 214 Chardonnay Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Chardonnay Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Chardonnay Pl have a pool?
No, 214 Chardonnay Pl does not have a pool.
Does 214 Chardonnay Pl have accessible units?
No, 214 Chardonnay Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Chardonnay Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 Chardonnay Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBrandon 2 Bedroom Apartments
Brandon Apartments with ParkingBrandon Pet Friendly Apartments
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FL
Four Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa