All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 214 Chardonnay Pl.
Brandon, FL
214 Chardonnay Pl
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM
1 of 5
214 Chardonnay Pl
214 Chardonnay Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
214 Chardonnay Place, Brandon, FL 33594
Brandon Brook
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage in Valrico Coming Soon!!!!
Updated Kitchen
Fenced in back yard
central heat & air
washer & dryer hook up
easy to clean tile/laminate flooring in the common areas
plush carpet in the bedrooms
call today for more details or if you would like to see inside. (727) 532-3020
NO APPLICATION FEES! Bad credit? No problem!
Our property management company is family owned and operated. We have been in business for almost 30 years and belong to the bbb and largo chamber of commerce
(RLNE2124579)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 214 Chardonnay Pl have any available units?
214 Chardonnay Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brandon, FL
.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Brandon Rent Report
.
What amenities does 214 Chardonnay Pl have?
Some of 214 Chardonnay Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 214 Chardonnay Pl currently offering any rent specials?
214 Chardonnay Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Chardonnay Pl pet-friendly?
No, 214 Chardonnay Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brandon
.
Does 214 Chardonnay Pl offer parking?
Yes, 214 Chardonnay Pl offers parking.
Does 214 Chardonnay Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Chardonnay Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Chardonnay Pl have a pool?
No, 214 Chardonnay Pl does not have a pool.
Does 214 Chardonnay Pl have accessible units?
No, 214 Chardonnay Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Chardonnay Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 Chardonnay Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
