Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
213 Red Cedar Pl
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM
213 Red Cedar Pl
213 Red Cedar Pl
No Longer Available
Location
213 Red Cedar Pl, Brandon, FL 33510
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
213 Red Cedar Pl Available 08/01/19 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo - Very nice remodeled unit. Community is gated and has two pools. Currently occupied. Available for a August 1st move in.
(RLNE4184121)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 213 Red Cedar Pl have any available units?
213 Red Cedar Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brandon, FL
.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Brandon Rent Report
.
What amenities does 213 Red Cedar Pl have?
Some of 213 Red Cedar Pl's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 213 Red Cedar Pl currently offering any rent specials?
213 Red Cedar Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Red Cedar Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 Red Cedar Pl is pet friendly.
Does 213 Red Cedar Pl offer parking?
No, 213 Red Cedar Pl does not offer parking.
Does 213 Red Cedar Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Red Cedar Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Red Cedar Pl have a pool?
Yes, 213 Red Cedar Pl has a pool.
Does 213 Red Cedar Pl have accessible units?
No, 213 Red Cedar Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Red Cedar Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 Red Cedar Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
