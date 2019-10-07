All apartments in Brandon
2021 BELL RANCH STREET
2021 BELL RANCH STREET

2021 Bell Ranch Street · No Longer Available
Location

2021 Bell Ranch Street, Brandon, FL 33511
Sterling Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and a screened-in patio area. The interior features stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, a breakfast bar, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. This home has a $19.95 smart-home fee and pet fees (If applicable). Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 BELL RANCH STREET have any available units?
2021 BELL RANCH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2021 BELL RANCH STREET have?
Some of 2021 BELL RANCH STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2021 BELL RANCH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2021 BELL RANCH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 BELL RANCH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2021 BELL RANCH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2021 BELL RANCH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2021 BELL RANCH STREET offers parking.
Does 2021 BELL RANCH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2021 BELL RANCH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 BELL RANCH STREET have a pool?
No, 2021 BELL RANCH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2021 BELL RANCH STREET have accessible units?
No, 2021 BELL RANCH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 BELL RANCH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2021 BELL RANCH STREET has units with dishwashers.

