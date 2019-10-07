2021 BELL RANCH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and a screened-in patio area. The interior features stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, a breakfast bar, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. This home has a $19.95 smart-home fee and pet fees (If applicable). Make this your home and apply today!