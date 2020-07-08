All apartments in Brandon
2020 RUTHERFORD DRIVE

2020 Rutherford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2020 Rutherford Drive, Brandon, FL 33594

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a spacious backyard this home features tile and carpet floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and open making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with coordinating appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 RUTHERFORD DRIVE have any available units?
2020 RUTHERFORD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 RUTHERFORD DRIVE have?
Some of 2020 RUTHERFORD DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 RUTHERFORD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2020 RUTHERFORD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 RUTHERFORD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2020 RUTHERFORD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 2020 RUTHERFORD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2020 RUTHERFORD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2020 RUTHERFORD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 RUTHERFORD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 RUTHERFORD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2020 RUTHERFORD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2020 RUTHERFORD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2020 RUTHERFORD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 RUTHERFORD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2020 RUTHERFORD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

