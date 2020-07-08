2020 RUTHERFORD DRIVE

You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a spacious backyard this home features tile and carpet floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and open making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with coordinating appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
