2020 RUTHERFORD DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a spacious backyard this home features tile and carpet floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and open making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with coordinating appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!