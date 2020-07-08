All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 2014 Florida Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
2014 Florida Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2014 Florida Street

2014 Florida Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

2014 Florida Street, Brandon, FL 33594

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
2014 Florida Street Available 03/01/19 Live in Tranquility! Valrico, 2 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home on a half acre is ready for you to move in! - Live in Tranquility! Valrico, 2 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home on a half acre is ready for you to move in!

This is such a pretty, peaceful place to be with the large, fenced in yard, beautiful and mature trees and landscaping with producing fruit trees. On the outside you also have a covered parking spot behind your gate, an over-sized, relaxing screened in lanai in the front and a small, covered porch in the back. There is also a large shed for your tools and stored items.

On the inside of the home there is an open and split floor plan with a breakfast bar, eat in kitchen and extra cabinet and pantry space with very nice built ins off of the kitchen. The master bedroom has a very large walk-in closet. The en suite has a stand up shower and linen closet. The indoor utility room is just off of the master bedroom for easy convenience. The second bedroom has a beautiful picture window and large closet space. The hall bathroom and linen closet are adjoined. There are many windows letting in natural light. This place is a great find, one owner, very well maintained home.

Call or email through this link and be sure to include your email address and telephone number so that we can get in touch. Background screening required. No Section 8 or assistance accepted at this time. This is a NO SMOKING/NO PET property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4723092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2014 Florida Street have any available units?
2014 Florida Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 2014 Florida Street currently offering any rent specials?
2014 Florida Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2014 Florida Street pet-friendly?
No, 2014 Florida Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 2014 Florida Street offer parking?
Yes, 2014 Florida Street offers parking.
Does 2014 Florida Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2014 Florida Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2014 Florida Street have a pool?
No, 2014 Florida Street does not have a pool.
Does 2014 Florida Street have accessible units?
No, 2014 Florida Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2014 Florida Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2014 Florida Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2014 Florida Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2014 Florida Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir
Brandon, FL 33511
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Apartments with ParkingBrandon Pet Friendly Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FL
Four Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa