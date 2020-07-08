Amenities

patio / balcony parking walk in closets

2014 Florida Street Available 03/01/19 Live in Tranquility! Valrico, 2 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home on a half acre is ready for you to move in! - Live in Tranquility! Valrico, 2 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home on a half acre is ready for you to move in!



This is such a pretty, peaceful place to be with the large, fenced in yard, beautiful and mature trees and landscaping with producing fruit trees. On the outside you also have a covered parking spot behind your gate, an over-sized, relaxing screened in lanai in the front and a small, covered porch in the back. There is also a large shed for your tools and stored items.



On the inside of the home there is an open and split floor plan with a breakfast bar, eat in kitchen and extra cabinet and pantry space with very nice built ins off of the kitchen. The master bedroom has a very large walk-in closet. The en suite has a stand up shower and linen closet. The indoor utility room is just off of the master bedroom for easy convenience. The second bedroom has a beautiful picture window and large closet space. The hall bathroom and linen closet are adjoined. There are many windows letting in natural light. This place is a great find, one owner, very well maintained home.



Call or email through this link and be sure to include your email address and telephone number so that we can get in touch. Background screening required. No Section 8 or assistance accepted at this time. This is a NO SMOKING/NO PET property.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4723092)