Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
1921 Old Sawmill Rd
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM
1921 Old Sawmill Rd
1921 Old Sawmill Road
No Longer Available
Location
1921 Old Sawmill Road, Brandon, FL 33510
Kensington
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 03/15/20 Property 1 - Property Id: 138624
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/138624
Property Id 138624
(RLNE5535069)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1921 Old Sawmill Rd have any available units?
1921 Old Sawmill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time.
Brandon, FL
.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Brandon Rent Report
.
Is 1921 Old Sawmill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1921 Old Sawmill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 Old Sawmill Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1921 Old Sawmill Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1921 Old Sawmill Rd offer parking?
No, 1921 Old Sawmill Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1921 Old Sawmill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1921 Old Sawmill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 Old Sawmill Rd have a pool?
No, 1921 Old Sawmill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1921 Old Sawmill Rd have accessible units?
No, 1921 Old Sawmill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 Old Sawmill Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1921 Old Sawmill Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1921 Old Sawmill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1921 Old Sawmill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
