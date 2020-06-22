All apartments in Brandon
1909 CROWN PARK DRIVE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:28 PM

1909 CROWN PARK DRIVE

1909 Crown Park Drive · (813) 684-9500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1909 Crown Park Drive, Brandon, FL 33594
Valrico Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1416 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available July 1 for move in- see it now! Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home right in the middle of Valrico. The entire Kitchen is large enough for a small breakfast table and has a breakfast bar that leads to the dining/living room combo. The full sized washer and dryer are tucked away in the kitchen with storage cabinets and hangar space. Sliding glass doors lead to the covered and closed in lanai that can serve as a play room, tv room, etc. Large fenced yard gives lots of privacy! This home is in walking distance from the Publix Shopping Center off Valrico Rd and HWY 60. Monthly rent includes washer and dryer. Make this your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 CROWN PARK DRIVE have any available units?
1909 CROWN PARK DRIVE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1909 CROWN PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 1909 CROWN PARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 CROWN PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1909 CROWN PARK DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 CROWN PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1909 CROWN PARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1909 CROWN PARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1909 CROWN PARK DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1909 CROWN PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1909 CROWN PARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 CROWN PARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1909 CROWN PARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1909 CROWN PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1909 CROWN PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 CROWN PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1909 CROWN PARK DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
