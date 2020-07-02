Rent Calculator
1903 Redbridge Dr
1903 Redbridge Dr
1903 Redbridge Drive
·
Location
1903 Redbridge Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
Providence Lakes
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Pond Frontage, Cul-de-sac location, Fenced, LARGE great room, separate dining room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1903 Redbridge Dr have any available units?
1903 Redbridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brandon, FL
.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Brandon Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1903 Redbridge Dr have?
Some of 1903 Redbridge Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1903 Redbridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1903 Redbridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1903 Redbridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1903 Redbridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1903 Redbridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1903 Redbridge Dr offers parking.
Does 1903 Redbridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1903 Redbridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1903 Redbridge Dr have a pool?
No, 1903 Redbridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1903 Redbridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 1903 Redbridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1903 Redbridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1903 Redbridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
