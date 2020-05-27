All apartments in Brandon
1820 Cattleman Drive
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:25 PM

1820 Cattleman Drive

1820 Cattleman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1820 Cattleman Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
Sterling Ranch

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
1820 Cattleman Drive Available 11/26/19 -

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5173582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 Cattleman Drive have any available units?
1820 Cattleman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 1820 Cattleman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1820 Cattleman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 Cattleman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1820 Cattleman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1820 Cattleman Drive offer parking?
No, 1820 Cattleman Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1820 Cattleman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 Cattleman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 Cattleman Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1820 Cattleman Drive has a pool.
Does 1820 Cattleman Drive have accessible units?
No, 1820 Cattleman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 Cattleman Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 Cattleman Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1820 Cattleman Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1820 Cattleman Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

