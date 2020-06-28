All apartments in Brandon
1757 KIRTLEY DRIVE
Last updated March 14 2020 at 9:25 AM

1757 KIRTLEY DRIVE

1757 Kirtley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1757 Kirtley Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
Sterling Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful home has spacious bedrooms an open living space and a two-car garage. Take a refreshing dip in the screened-in pool. Entertain in a spacious kitchen with upgraded appliances. There is durable vinyl plank flooring and stylish tile throughout. Charming home with dramatic and unique features such as a cozy fireplace and an open floor plan. Apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1757 KIRTLEY DRIVE have any available units?
1757 KIRTLEY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1757 KIRTLEY DRIVE have?
Some of 1757 KIRTLEY DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1757 KIRTLEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1757 KIRTLEY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1757 KIRTLEY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1757 KIRTLEY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1757 KIRTLEY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1757 KIRTLEY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1757 KIRTLEY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1757 KIRTLEY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1757 KIRTLEY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1757 KIRTLEY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1757 KIRTLEY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1757 KIRTLEY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1757 KIRTLEY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1757 KIRTLEY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
