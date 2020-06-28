1757 KIRTLEY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This beautiful home has spacious bedrooms an open living space and a two-car garage. Take a refreshing dip in the screened-in pool. Entertain in a spacious kitchen with upgraded appliances. There is durable vinyl plank flooring and stylish tile throughout. Charming home with dramatic and unique features such as a cozy fireplace and an open floor plan. Apply today!