This beautiful home has spacious bedrooms an open living space and a two-car garage. Take a refreshing dip in the screened-in pool. Entertain in a spacious kitchen with upgraded appliances. There is durable vinyl plank flooring and stylish tile throughout. Charming home with dramatic and unique features such as a cozy fireplace and an open floor plan. Apply today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1757 KIRTLEY DRIVE have any available units?
1757 KIRTLEY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1757 KIRTLEY DRIVE have?
Some of 1757 KIRTLEY DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1757 KIRTLEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1757 KIRTLEY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.