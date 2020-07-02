Rent Calculator
1714 OAK BRANCH COURT
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:20 AM
1714 OAK BRANCH COURT
1714 Oak Branch Court
Location
1714 Oak Branch Court, Brandon, FL 33511
Towne Estate
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
3/2, Central Brandon, Ceramic Tile Throughout, Remodeled Kitchen and Baths, Screened Lanai, Private Fenced Backyard, Community Pool and Playground. Ready for Occupancy on March 1st.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1714 OAK BRANCH COURT have any available units?
1714 OAK BRANCH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time.
Brandon, FL
.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Brandon Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1714 OAK BRANCH COURT have?
Some of 1714 OAK BRANCH COURT's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 1714 OAK BRANCH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1714 OAK BRANCH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 OAK BRANCH COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1714 OAK BRANCH COURT is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Brandon
.
Does 1714 OAK BRANCH COURT offer parking?
No, 1714 OAK BRANCH COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1714 OAK BRANCH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1714 OAK BRANCH COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 OAK BRANCH COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1714 OAK BRANCH COURT has a pool.
Does 1714 OAK BRANCH COURT have accessible units?
No, 1714 OAK BRANCH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 OAK BRANCH COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1714 OAK BRANCH COURT has units with dishwashers.
