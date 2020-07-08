Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage pool clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Welcome to 1713 Powder Ridge Drive and the beautiful community of Brentwood Hills. This light, bright, and well laid out home welcomes you with nice curb appeal and a side entry garage. Open and split floor plan, spacious kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space, fireplace, master bedroom suite, 3 additional bedrooms and hallway bathroom, lanai and pool. Community amenities to include clubhouse and pool as well as themed activities. This home is available for immediate occupancy and is close to great schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment so don't delay! Schedule your viewing today!



*$95 monthly pool fee

*lawn maintenance is the resident's responsibility

*washer and dryer hookups