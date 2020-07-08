All apartments in Brandon
1713 POWDER RIDGE DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1713 POWDER RIDGE DRIVE

1713 Powder Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1713 Powder Ridge Drive, Brandon, FL 33594
Brentwood Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to 1713 Powder Ridge Drive and the beautiful community of Brentwood Hills. This light, bright, and well laid out home welcomes you with nice curb appeal and a side entry garage. Open and split floor plan, spacious kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space, fireplace, master bedroom suite, 3 additional bedrooms and hallway bathroom, lanai and pool. Community amenities to include clubhouse and pool as well as themed activities. This home is available for immediate occupancy and is close to great schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment so don't delay! Schedule your viewing today!

*$95 monthly pool fee
*lawn maintenance is the resident's responsibility
*washer and dryer hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1713 POWDER RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
1713 POWDER RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1713 POWDER RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 1713 POWDER RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1713 POWDER RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1713 POWDER RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 POWDER RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1713 POWDER RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1713 POWDER RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1713 POWDER RIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1713 POWDER RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1713 POWDER RIDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 POWDER RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1713 POWDER RIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1713 POWDER RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1713 POWDER RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 POWDER RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1713 POWDER RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
