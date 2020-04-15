All apartments in Brandon
1712 Tarah Trace Dr.

1712 Tarah Trace Drive
Location

1712 Tarah Trace Drive, Brandon, FL 33510
Brandon Traces

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Single Family Home on Lake - This home is now available for a long-term resident. You'll love living in this 3 bedroom lakefront home featuring a nice floor plan, tile and wood flooring throughout (no carpet), a nice kitchen & baths with granite countertops, warm paint colors, a 2 car attached garage and a fenced yard. A minimum two year residency commitment is requested.

We made it easy to view the inside of the home through our 3D Virtual Tour. You can guide yourself through each room of the home or hit the play button which will feel as real as you walking through the home yourself. Just click on the Virtual Tour link on our website.

TAKE THE VIRTUAL TOUR NOW (click on the link at our website) https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=16dLJ2bQEn8

We also have a walk-through video to watch just as if you were in the home yourself. Just click on the pictures found on our website www.ApplyForThisHome.com

Pets: We do accept pets weighing 35 lbs. or less and a maximum of 2 pets. No more than 1 cat is allowed and the cat must be neutered or spayed. There is an additional monthly pet fee of $30 for one pet or $50 for two pets. We cannot accept aggressive breeds or a history of biting.

We are looking for a resident who will stay long term and make the house a home for themselves.

(Please note: We do not accept Section 8 on this property).

Residents will be responsible for their own utilities, lawn care and for maintenance up to $35. New residents shall pay a one-time administrative lease preparation fee of $99 at lease signing.

To get to the home, take Lakewood Dr, west on Brandon Trace Ave, left on Tarah Trace Dr.

You can apply online at www.ApplyForThisHome.com. (Please note: every person who is the age of 18 years or older must complete a separate on line application.) Thank you

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 Tarah Trace Dr. have any available units?
1712 Tarah Trace Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1712 Tarah Trace Dr. have?
Some of 1712 Tarah Trace Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1712 Tarah Trace Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1712 Tarah Trace Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 Tarah Trace Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1712 Tarah Trace Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1712 Tarah Trace Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1712 Tarah Trace Dr. offers parking.
Does 1712 Tarah Trace Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1712 Tarah Trace Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 Tarah Trace Dr. have a pool?
No, 1712 Tarah Trace Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1712 Tarah Trace Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1712 Tarah Trace Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 Tarah Trace Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1712 Tarah Trace Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

