Brandon, FL
1705 COMSTOCK PLACE
1705 COMSTOCK PLACE

1705 Comstock Place · No Longer Available
Location

1705 Comstock Place, Brandon, FL 33511
Sterling Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3/2 with eat in kitchen, high ceilings, tile throughout with carpeted bedrooms, chem lawn provided pest and fertilization. Inside utility, great open space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 COMSTOCK PLACE have any available units?
1705 COMSTOCK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1705 COMSTOCK PLACE have?
Some of 1705 COMSTOCK PLACE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 COMSTOCK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1705 COMSTOCK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 COMSTOCK PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1705 COMSTOCK PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1705 COMSTOCK PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1705 COMSTOCK PLACE offers parking.
Does 1705 COMSTOCK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1705 COMSTOCK PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 COMSTOCK PLACE have a pool?
No, 1705 COMSTOCK PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1705 COMSTOCK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1705 COMSTOCK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 COMSTOCK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1705 COMSTOCK PLACE has units with dishwashers.
