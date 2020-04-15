All apartments in Brandon
1658 PORTSMOUTH LAKE DRIVE
Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:45 PM

1658 PORTSMOUTH LAKE DRIVE

1658 Portsmouth Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1658 Portsmouth Lake Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
Providence Lakes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a large backyard this home features tile and carpet floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1658 PORTSMOUTH LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
1658 PORTSMOUTH LAKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1658 PORTSMOUTH LAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 1658 PORTSMOUTH LAKE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1658 PORTSMOUTH LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1658 PORTSMOUTH LAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1658 PORTSMOUTH LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1658 PORTSMOUTH LAKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1658 PORTSMOUTH LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1658 PORTSMOUTH LAKE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1658 PORTSMOUTH LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1658 PORTSMOUTH LAKE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1658 PORTSMOUTH LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1658 PORTSMOUTH LAKE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1658 PORTSMOUTH LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1658 PORTSMOUTH LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1658 PORTSMOUTH LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1658 PORTSMOUTH LAKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
