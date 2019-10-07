All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 1612 Spring Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
1612 Spring Lane
Last updated January 27 2020 at 5:13 PM

1612 Spring Lane

1612 Spring Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1612 Spring Lane, Brandon, FL 33510
Kensington

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1612 Spring Lane have any available units?
1612 Spring Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 1612 Spring Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1612 Spring Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 Spring Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1612 Spring Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1612 Spring Lane offer parking?
No, 1612 Spring Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1612 Spring Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1612 Spring Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 Spring Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1612 Spring Lane has a pool.
Does 1612 Spring Lane have accessible units?
No, 1612 Spring Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 Spring Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1612 Spring Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1612 Spring Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1612 Spring Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa