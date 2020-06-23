Amenities

1535 Blue Magnolia - LO - Call Darlene Gore 813-263-3801 for more information on this home. Two-story 2 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths townhome in the gated community of Lakewood Ridge. This delightful home is located in the upcoming area of Brandon with just a short drive to the Tampa Bay area. Upon arrival at the home youll notice two assigned parking spots for your convenience and your private front porch sitting area. Step inside to an open floor plan with beautiful wood laminate flooring. Through the arched entry is your kitchen, Sliding doors leading to the patio and down stairs is a half bath for guest convenience. Kitchen features breakfast bar, ample amounts of cabinet and counter space, tile flooring and appliances including fridge, range and dishwasher and microwave. Screened in patio overlooks an open field, great for enjoying your morning coffee or the wonderful Florida breeze. Upstairs you will find 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 perfectly sized baths. Master suite is great for relaxing and features an en-suite with single vanity and tub/bath combo. This lovely townhome has a lot to offer, she wont last long. Book a viewing today! At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s).



No Pets Allowed



