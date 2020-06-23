All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 1535 Blue Magnolia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
1535 Blue Magnolia
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1535 Blue Magnolia

1535 Blue Magnolia Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1535 Blue Magnolia Road, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
1535 Blue Magnolia - LO - Call Darlene Gore 813-263-3801 for more information on this home. Two-story 2 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths townhome in the gated community of Lakewood Ridge. This delightful home is located in the upcoming area of Brandon with just a short drive to the Tampa Bay area. Upon arrival at the home youll notice two assigned parking spots for your convenience and your private front porch sitting area. Step inside to an open floor plan with beautiful wood laminate flooring. Through the arched entry is your kitchen, Sliding doors leading to the patio and down stairs is a half bath for guest convenience. Kitchen features breakfast bar, ample amounts of cabinet and counter space, tile flooring and appliances including fridge, range and dishwasher and microwave. Screened in patio overlooks an open field, great for enjoying your morning coffee or the wonderful Florida breeze. Upstairs you will find 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 perfectly sized baths. Master suite is great for relaxing and features an en-suite with single vanity and tub/bath combo. This lovely townhome has a lot to offer, she wont last long. Book a viewing today! At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2513327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1535 Blue Magnolia have any available units?
1535 Blue Magnolia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1535 Blue Magnolia have?
Some of 1535 Blue Magnolia's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1535 Blue Magnolia currently offering any rent specials?
1535 Blue Magnolia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1535 Blue Magnolia pet-friendly?
No, 1535 Blue Magnolia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1535 Blue Magnolia offer parking?
Yes, 1535 Blue Magnolia does offer parking.
Does 1535 Blue Magnolia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1535 Blue Magnolia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1535 Blue Magnolia have a pool?
Yes, 1535 Blue Magnolia has a pool.
Does 1535 Blue Magnolia have accessible units?
No, 1535 Blue Magnolia does not have accessible units.
Does 1535 Blue Magnolia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1535 Blue Magnolia has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
2211 Grand Isle
2211 Grand Isle Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa