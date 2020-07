Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Turn the key and move into this spacious home with 3 br/2 bath / 2 car garage. Centrally located close to I-75, 301, Crosstown Expressway, Westfield Brandon Mall, schools, dining, and entertainment. You must see this newly updated home. Walk-in and relax, you have arrived into a do-nothing home...just enjoy. This fine home is complete. Includes washer and dryer. This home is bright, light, clean, and ready for the pickiest tenant! Come see this home today.