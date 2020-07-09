All apartments in Brandon
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1506 Highland Ridge Circle

1506 Highland Ridge Cir · No Longer Available
Location

1506 Highland Ridge Cir, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1506 Highland Ridge Circle Available 04/15/19 BRANDON: Carlisle Club Townhomes - AVAILABLE APRIL 15th! Newly refurbished 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. Both master bedrooms are upstairs with full baths and a covered balcony. Utility room with washer and dryer included. Downstairs is the great room and separate dining room plus a half bath and screened porch.
Conveniently location in Brandon, just minutes to shopping, dining and all major roads!
Community offers a pool for its residences to use.

FEATURES:
2 Story Townhouse
All Kitchen Appliances
Pass Thru Window/Breakfast Bar
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Dining Room
Split Bedrooms Upstairs
Both Bedrooms with Covered Balconies
Walk-in Closets
Half Bath Downstairs
Volume Ceilings
Ceiling Fans
Carpet and Laminate Flooring
Inside Utility Room w/Washer and Dryer
Screened Porch
Assigned Parking
Ground Maintenance Included
Lawn Pest Control
Community Pool

Tenant to pay $50.00 HOA application fee to Carlisle Club Homeowners
HOA Approval required

Small pets allowed - Under 30lbs. NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET IS REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE3784241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

