Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1506 Highland Ridge Circle Available 04/15/19 BRANDON: Carlisle Club Townhomes - AVAILABLE APRIL 15th! Newly refurbished 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. Both master bedrooms are upstairs with full baths and a covered balcony. Utility room with washer and dryer included. Downstairs is the great room and separate dining room plus a half bath and screened porch.

Conveniently location in Brandon, just minutes to shopping, dining and all major roads!

Community offers a pool for its residences to use.



FEATURES:

2 Story Townhouse

All Kitchen Appliances

Pass Thru Window/Breakfast Bar

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Dining Room

Split Bedrooms Upstairs

Both Bedrooms with Covered Balconies

Walk-in Closets

Half Bath Downstairs

Volume Ceilings

Ceiling Fans

Carpet and Laminate Flooring

Inside Utility Room w/Washer and Dryer

Screened Porch

Assigned Parking

Ground Maintenance Included

Lawn Pest Control

Community Pool



Tenant to pay $50.00 HOA application fee to Carlisle Club Homeowners

HOA Approval required



Small pets allowed - Under 30lbs. NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET IS REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



(RLNE3784241)