Brandon, FL
15 Oakfield Dr
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

15 Oakfield Dr

15 Oakfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15 Oakfield Drive, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
15 Oakfield Dr Available 07/01/20 Brand New Custom 3 bedroom 2 bath Craftsman - Currently under construction Oakfield Estates is a small 16 home subdivision located in close proximity to Freeport Schools and the center of Freeport. This custom 3 bedroom two bath home, features Metal Roof, Granite counter tops, LVP maintenance free flooring through out, Stainless Steele appliances, brushed nickel fixtures, painted cabinets and Granite counter tops. These are well laid out, open floor plans, with covered porches on the front and rear. Freeport Schools in very close proximity.

(RLNE5618067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Oakfield Dr have any available units?
15 Oakfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 15 Oakfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15 Oakfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Oakfield Dr pet-friendly?
No, 15 Oakfield Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 15 Oakfield Dr offer parking?
No, 15 Oakfield Dr does not offer parking.
Does 15 Oakfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Oakfield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Oakfield Dr have a pool?
No, 15 Oakfield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15 Oakfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 15 Oakfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Oakfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Oakfield Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Oakfield Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Oakfield Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

