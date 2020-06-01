Amenities

15 Oakfield Dr Available 07/01/20 Brand New Custom 3 bedroom 2 bath Craftsman - Currently under construction Oakfield Estates is a small 16 home subdivision located in close proximity to Freeport Schools and the center of Freeport. This custom 3 bedroom two bath home, features Metal Roof, Granite counter tops, LVP maintenance free flooring through out, Stainless Steele appliances, brushed nickel fixtures, painted cabinets and Granite counter tops. These are well laid out, open floor plans, with covered porches on the front and rear. Freeport Schools in very close proximity.



