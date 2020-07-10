All apartments in Brandon
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

1433 MAIN STREET

1433 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

1433 Main Street, Brandon, FL 33594

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spring Leasing Special: Receive $500 off your first month’s rent with a lease starting on or before 5/22/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home. Special is subject to change or cancellation at any time without notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1433 MAIN STREET have any available units?
1433 MAIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1433 MAIN STREET have?
Some of 1433 MAIN STREET's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1433 MAIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1433 MAIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 MAIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1433 MAIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1433 MAIN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1433 MAIN STREET offers parking.
Does 1433 MAIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1433 MAIN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 MAIN STREET have a pool?
No, 1433 MAIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1433 MAIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1433 MAIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 MAIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1433 MAIN STREET has units with dishwashers.

