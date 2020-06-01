All apartments in Brandon
Location

1412 Highland Ridge Circle, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Move-in Ready! Come check out this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in the heart of everything! This property is centrally located just minutes of I-75! Home features a screened in balcony in one bedroom, walk in closet,and it's own bathroom! Second full bath is upstairs so no need to share! Washer and dryer is located upstairs also so you will not have to carry your laundry up and down the stairs, big convenience! Downstairs has a half bath, separate dining room and tons of closet space inside! Back of home has a screened in lanai with a storage closet and a fenced in yard! Call today! Won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 HIGHLAND RIDGE CIRCLE have any available units?
1412 HIGHLAND RIDGE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1412 HIGHLAND RIDGE CIRCLE have?
Some of 1412 HIGHLAND RIDGE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 HIGHLAND RIDGE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1412 HIGHLAND RIDGE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 HIGHLAND RIDGE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1412 HIGHLAND RIDGE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1412 HIGHLAND RIDGE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 1412 HIGHLAND RIDGE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 1412 HIGHLAND RIDGE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1412 HIGHLAND RIDGE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 HIGHLAND RIDGE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 1412 HIGHLAND RIDGE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 1412 HIGHLAND RIDGE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1412 HIGHLAND RIDGE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 HIGHLAND RIDGE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1412 HIGHLAND RIDGE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

