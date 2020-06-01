1412 HIGHLAND RIDGE CIRCLE

Amenities

Move-in Ready! Come check out this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in the heart of everything! This property is centrally located just minutes of I-75! Home features a screened in balcony in one bedroom, walk in closet,and it's own bathroom! Second full bath is upstairs so no need to share! Washer and dryer is located upstairs also so you will not have to carry your laundry up and down the stairs, big convenience! Downstairs has a half bath, separate dining room and tons of closet space inside! Back of home has a screened in lanai with a storage closet and a fenced in yard! Call today! Won't last!