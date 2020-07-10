All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 1341 GANGPLANK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
1341 GANGPLANK DRIVE
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

1341 GANGPLANK DRIVE

1341 Gangplank Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1341 Gangplank Drive, Brandon, FL 33594
Willows

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Make lasting memories in this charming home! The moment you walk through the front door, you'll fall in love with the rich hardwood style flooring, the large windows that provide plenty of natural light, and the cozy fireplace in the family room. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Unwind after a long day in one of the comfortable bedrooms with sizable closets. Enjoy barbecuing with friends on the patio in the spacious backyard. Make this dream home a reality, apply online today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1341 GANGPLANK DRIVE have any available units?
1341 GANGPLANK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1341 GANGPLANK DRIVE have?
Some of 1341 GANGPLANK DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1341 GANGPLANK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1341 GANGPLANK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1341 GANGPLANK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1341 GANGPLANK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1341 GANGPLANK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1341 GANGPLANK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1341 GANGPLANK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1341 GANGPLANK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1341 GANGPLANK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1341 GANGPLANK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1341 GANGPLANK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1341 GANGPLANK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1341 GANGPLANK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1341 GANGPLANK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Apartments with ParkingBrandon Pet Friendly Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa