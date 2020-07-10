1341 GANGPLANK DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Make lasting memories in this charming home! The moment you walk through the front door, you'll fall in love with the rich hardwood style flooring, the large windows that provide plenty of natural light, and the cozy fireplace in the family room. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Unwind after a long day in one of the comfortable bedrooms with sizable closets. Enjoy barbecuing with friends on the patio in the spacious backyard. Make this dream home a reality, apply online today!