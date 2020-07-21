Rent Calculator
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
1218 ACADIA HARBOR PLACE
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:01 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1218 ACADIA HARBOR PLACE
1218 Acadia Harbor Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1218 Acadia Harbor Place, Brandon, FL 33511
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful townhouse in Brandon, perfectly located, behind Costco. Gated community with pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1218 ACADIA HARBOR PLACE have any available units?
1218 ACADIA HARBOR PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brandon, FL
.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Brandon Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1218 ACADIA HARBOR PLACE have?
Some of 1218 ACADIA HARBOR PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1218 ACADIA HARBOR PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1218 ACADIA HARBOR PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 ACADIA HARBOR PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1218 ACADIA HARBOR PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brandon
.
Does 1218 ACADIA HARBOR PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1218 ACADIA HARBOR PLACE offers parking.
Does 1218 ACADIA HARBOR PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1218 ACADIA HARBOR PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 ACADIA HARBOR PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 1218 ACADIA HARBOR PLACE has a pool.
Does 1218 ACADIA HARBOR PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1218 ACADIA HARBOR PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 ACADIA HARBOR PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1218 ACADIA HARBOR PLACE has units with dishwashers.
