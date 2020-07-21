All apartments in Brandon
1218 ACADIA HARBOR PLACE
Last updated August 3 2019 at 6:01 AM

1218 ACADIA HARBOR PLACE

1218 Acadia Harbor Place · No Longer Available
Location

1218 Acadia Harbor Place, Brandon, FL 33511

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful townhouse in Brandon, perfectly located, behind Costco. Gated community with pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

