1215 LAKE SHORE RANCH DRIVE
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM

1215 LAKE SHORE RANCH DRIVE

1215 Lake Shore Ranch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1215 Lake Shore Ranch Drive, Brandon, FL 33584
Lake Shore Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer! In addition to a large fenced backyard this home features tile and carpet floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with updated appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 LAKE SHORE RANCH DRIVE have any available units?
1215 LAKE SHORE RANCH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 LAKE SHORE RANCH DRIVE have?
Some of 1215 LAKE SHORE RANCH DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 LAKE SHORE RANCH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1215 LAKE SHORE RANCH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 LAKE SHORE RANCH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1215 LAKE SHORE RANCH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1215 LAKE SHORE RANCH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1215 LAKE SHORE RANCH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1215 LAKE SHORE RANCH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 LAKE SHORE RANCH DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 LAKE SHORE RANCH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1215 LAKE SHORE RANCH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1215 LAKE SHORE RANCH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1215 LAKE SHORE RANCH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 LAKE SHORE RANCH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1215 LAKE SHORE RANCH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
