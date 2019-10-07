All apartments in Brandon
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

1210 Alpine Drive

1210 Alpine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1210 Alpine Drive, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Newly Renovated Home in the Center of Brandon
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,615 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This r

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 Alpine Drive have any available units?
1210 Alpine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1210 Alpine Drive have?
Some of 1210 Alpine Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 Alpine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Alpine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Alpine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1210 Alpine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1210 Alpine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1210 Alpine Drive offers parking.
Does 1210 Alpine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1210 Alpine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Alpine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1210 Alpine Drive has a pool.
Does 1210 Alpine Drive have accessible units?
No, 1210 Alpine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Alpine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 Alpine Drive has units with dishwashers.

