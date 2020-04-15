All apartments in Brandon
1206 E Camellia Dr
1206 E Camellia Dr

1206 East Camellia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1206 East Camellia Drive, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Location!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Rental Terms
Rent: $1,130
Application Fee: $35
Security Deposit: $1,130 and up depending on credit
Available Aoon!!
Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

(RLNE4918814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 E Camellia Dr have any available units?
1206 E Camellia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 1206 E Camellia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1206 E Camellia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 E Camellia Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1206 E Camellia Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1206 E Camellia Dr offer parking?
No, 1206 E Camellia Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1206 E Camellia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 E Camellia Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 E Camellia Dr have a pool?
No, 1206 E Camellia Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1206 E Camellia Dr have accessible units?
No, 1206 E Camellia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 E Camellia Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1206 E Camellia Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1206 E Camellia Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1206 E Camellia Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
