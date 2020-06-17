All apartments in Brandon
Last updated April 24 2020 at 9:35 AM

11554 WELLMAN DRIVE

11554 Wellman Drive · (201) 452-6464
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11554 Wellman Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
Random Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1886 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home to this wonderfully maintained pond view home, located in the lovely community of Random Oaks, in Riverview. Enjoy quiet evenings on the screened lanai. The high ceilings in the kitchen and family room add to the character of this home. New carpet in the bedrooms, and hard surface flooring elsewhere, make this home especially inviting. Nearby shopping, transportation, and easy access to 301, I-75, I-4, and the Selmon Expressway make this home a great place to live, and enjoy more of life. $60 Application Fee for each adult. At time of move-in, Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75 along with rent and any deposit. A pet processing fee of $50 will also be due if a pet is moving in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11554 WELLMAN DRIVE have any available units?
11554 WELLMAN DRIVE has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 11554 WELLMAN DRIVE have?
Some of 11554 WELLMAN DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11554 WELLMAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11554 WELLMAN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11554 WELLMAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11554 WELLMAN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 11554 WELLMAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11554 WELLMAN DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 11554 WELLMAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11554 WELLMAN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11554 WELLMAN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11554 WELLMAN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11554 WELLMAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11554 WELLMAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11554 WELLMAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11554 WELLMAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
