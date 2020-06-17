11554 WELLMAN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome home to this wonderfully maintained pond view home, located in the lovely community of Random Oaks, in Riverview. Enjoy quiet evenings on the screened lanai. The high ceilings in the kitchen and family room add to the character of this home. New carpet in the bedrooms, and hard surface flooring elsewhere, make this home especially inviting. Nearby shopping, transportation, and easy access to 301, I-75, I-4, and the Selmon Expressway make this home a great place to live, and enjoy more of life. $60 Application Fee for each adult. At time of move-in, Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75 along with rent and any deposit. A pet processing fee of $50 will also be due if a pet is moving in.