All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 11519 Wellman Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
11519 Wellman Dr
Last updated May 23 2019 at 7:35 AM

11519 Wellman Dr

11519 Wellman Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

11519 Wellman Drive, Brandon, FL 33578
Random Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home on a quiet street and with pond view in back yard! This area is hot right now and this house is wonderful! Centrally located just off Bloomingdale Ave and Providence Road there is shopping and dining within minutes of this house at the new Winthrop Town Center! Enjoy a barbecue in the partially fenced yard overlooking the water, or sit in the shade of the mature landscaping in the front and enjoy the neighborhood! Call today for information or a showing because this one will go quick!

No Section 8.

Visit our website for a FREE application!

www.realnetpropertymanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11519 Wellman Dr have any available units?
11519 Wellman Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 11519 Wellman Dr have?
Some of 11519 Wellman Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11519 Wellman Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11519 Wellman Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11519 Wellman Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11519 Wellman Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 11519 Wellman Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11519 Wellman Dr offers parking.
Does 11519 Wellman Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11519 Wellman Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11519 Wellman Dr have a pool?
No, 11519 Wellman Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11519 Wellman Dr have accessible units?
No, 11519 Wellman Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11519 Wellman Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11519 Wellman Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave
Brandon, FL 33511
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir
Brandon, FL 33619
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBrandon 2 Bedroom Apartments
Brandon Apartments with ParkingBrandon Pet Friendly Apartments
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FL
Four Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa