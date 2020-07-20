11519 Wellman Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home on a quiet street and with pond view in back yard! This area is hot right now and this house is wonderful! Centrally located just off Bloomingdale Ave and Providence Road there is shopping and dining within minutes of this house at the new Winthrop Town Center! Enjoy a barbecue in the partially fenced yard overlooking the water, or sit in the shade of the mature landscaping in the front and enjoy the neighborhood! Call today for information or a showing because this one will go quick!



No Section 8.



Visit our website for a FREE application!



www.realnetpropertymanagement.com