1130 TUXFORD DRIVE
Last updated April 20 2020 at 6:07 AM

1130 TUXFORD DRIVE

1130 Tuxford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1130 Tuxford Drive, Brandon, FL 33511
Providence Lakes

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Spring Leasing Special: Receive $1,000 off your first month’s rent with a lease starting on or before 4/20/2020. Start fresh this spring in your dream home!

You will love getting to make this charming house your new home! The exterior boasts an attached garage and an extended driveway for extra parking. The interior features plush carpet and tile floors throughout. The kitchen offers light cabinets with ample storage space, and coordinating appliances to complete it! Spacious living room features a stylish fireplace, perfect for cozy nights in! Additionally, the spacious back yard offers a screened-in pool perfect for relaxing and entertaining. This home has $95 monthly pool maintenance fee, $19.95 smart-home fee and pet fees (If applicable). Don't miss out! Apply for your dream home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 TUXFORD DRIVE have any available units?
1130 TUXFORD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1130 TUXFORD DRIVE have?
Some of 1130 TUXFORD DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 TUXFORD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1130 TUXFORD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 TUXFORD DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1130 TUXFORD DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1130 TUXFORD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1130 TUXFORD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1130 TUXFORD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 TUXFORD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 TUXFORD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1130 TUXFORD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1130 TUXFORD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1130 TUXFORD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 TUXFORD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1130 TUXFORD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

