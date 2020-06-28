All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 112 Sheryl Lynn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
112 Sheryl Lynn Drive
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:36 PM

112 Sheryl Lynn Drive

112 Sheryl Lynn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

112 Sheryl Lynn Drive, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get your second full month half off. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Sheryl Lynn Drive have any available units?
112 Sheryl Lynn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 112 Sheryl Lynn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
112 Sheryl Lynn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Sheryl Lynn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Sheryl Lynn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 112 Sheryl Lynn Drive offer parking?
No, 112 Sheryl Lynn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 112 Sheryl Lynn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Sheryl Lynn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Sheryl Lynn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 112 Sheryl Lynn Drive has a pool.
Does 112 Sheryl Lynn Drive have accessible units?
No, 112 Sheryl Lynn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Sheryl Lynn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Sheryl Lynn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Sheryl Lynn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Sheryl Lynn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir
Brandon, FL 33511
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrandon Luxury Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa